Sageworth Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Roku were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Roku by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,783,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,503,678. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -380.93 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average of $131.76. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,677.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares in the company, valued at $49,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,775 shares of company stock worth $38,597,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

