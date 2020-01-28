Sageworth Trust Co Has $182.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 19.8% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $182,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.43. The stock had a trading volume of 167,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,584. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $134.48 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

