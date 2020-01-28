Sageworth Trust Co Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,445.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 126,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 117,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 300.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 351.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 12,792,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,704,252. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

