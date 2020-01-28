Sageworth Trust Co Raises Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of MTB traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.05. 24,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.34. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.