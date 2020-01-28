Sageworth Trust Co Sells 2,348 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $1,576,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 131,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.79. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $133.76 and a 12 month high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

