salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,805,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 433,514 shares of company stock worth $71,953,848 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.12. 1,517,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,363. The firm has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.77.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.