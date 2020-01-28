SaluS (SLS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13,505.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $13,505.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00036883 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00050040 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00071175 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,099.95 or 1.00643025 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.