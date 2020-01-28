Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) PT Lowered to $160.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Buckingham Research from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $111.77 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.91.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 46.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

