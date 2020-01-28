Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$11.75

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSL. TD Securities upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.08.

TSE SSL traded down C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 202,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,588. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.41 and a 52-week high of C$9.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$23.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 577,814 shares in the company, valued at C$5,315,888.80.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

