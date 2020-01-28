SAP (NYSE:SAP) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about SAP (NYSE:SAP) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the software maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded SAP to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

SAP traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.46. 2,188,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,641. The stock has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.16 and a 200 day moving average of $128.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SAP has a 52 week low of $100.97 and a 52 week high of $140.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

