Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Satsuma Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

STSA stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. 68,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,705. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($1.25). Research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $525,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $6,379,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

