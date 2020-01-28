Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 170,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 796,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 544,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. 211,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,796,625. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

