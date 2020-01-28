Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.09% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,097 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $33.82. 2,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

