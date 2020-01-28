Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $100.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 112.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after buying an additional 126,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 131.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 92,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,457,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.25.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

