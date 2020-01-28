Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Short Interest Update

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,287. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.30. 360,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,456. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $114.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.