SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Up 31.4% in January

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 185,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. 21,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,192. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEAC shares. ValuEngine lowered SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 159,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.