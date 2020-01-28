Security National Trust Co. Acquires 202 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 102.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 274,355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after acquiring an additional 247,749 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1,256.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $11,728,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 33.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after acquiring an additional 124,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 550,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,317. The firm has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $96.06.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

