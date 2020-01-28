Security National Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 848,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 721,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $124.00. 7,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.