Security National Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after buying an additional 525,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. 1,770,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,043. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

