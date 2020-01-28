Security National Trust Co. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. 165,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,537. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

