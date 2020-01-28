Security National Trust Co. Has $808,000 Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,300. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $103.03 and a 52 week high of $136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 130.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.42.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

