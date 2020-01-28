Security National Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Security National Trust Co. raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.25. The stock had a trading volume of 152,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $165.67 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.