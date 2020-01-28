Security National Trust Co. Sells 150 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 541,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,992,000 after acquiring an additional 123,252 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.08. 2,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $105.35 and a 1-year high of $151.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -304.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.35.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

