Security National Trust Co. Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,989,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,803,000 after purchasing an additional 278,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,043,000 after purchasing an additional 131,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,293,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 289,275 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. 311,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,627. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

