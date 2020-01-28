Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 153,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 162,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.31% and a negative net margin of 16.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.