Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 153,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 162,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.31% and a negative net margin of 16.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

