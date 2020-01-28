Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given New GBX 980 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 980 ($12.89) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shaftesbury to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Shaftesbury to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 915 ($12.04) price objective (up from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 847.17 ($11.14).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 914 ($12.02) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 107.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 927.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 885.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.12%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

