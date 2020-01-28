SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.95-6.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.26-14.26 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR alerts:

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 48,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.