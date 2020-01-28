Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Declines By 13.9%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of ARL stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. 1,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452. The firm has a market cap of $237.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 217.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of American Realty Investors worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

