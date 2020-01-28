Short Interest in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Declines By 11.6%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AME traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 640.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

