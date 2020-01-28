Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Declines By 68.0%

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AWX opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Avalon has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.36.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.