Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Increases By 44.9%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the December 31st total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BayCom stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,050. The company has a market capitalization of $289.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.36. BayCom has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

