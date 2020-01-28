Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Increases By 75.8%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,400 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CJJD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $68.52 million, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,748 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.