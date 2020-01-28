Short Interest in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Declines By 13.7%

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 418,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 104,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. DavidsTea has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.92.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.64% of DavidsTea as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

