Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Decreases By 40.4%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. 1,583,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,473. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $172.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 631,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after buying an additional 113,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,055,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 1,959,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC set a $9.80 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

