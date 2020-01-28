Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Increases By 46.7%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

