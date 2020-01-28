Short Interest in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Rises By 37.8%

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the December 31st total of 783,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:FBC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,041. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

FBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $32,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

