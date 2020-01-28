Short Interest in HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Rises By 46.7%

HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HMG stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

Get HMG/Courtland Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

In other news, CEO Maurice A. Weiner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.