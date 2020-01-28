Short Interest in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Decreases By 13.4%

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,600 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.43. 213,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,102. James River Group has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. James River Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

JRVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,001,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $312,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

