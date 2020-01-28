Short Interest in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Grows By 31.2%

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGM. Stephens began coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after acquiring an additional 443,417 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 465,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after acquiring an additional 56,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,132,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 319,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGM traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $86.27. 407,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

