Short Interest in Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) Declines By 21.5%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 594,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 615,846 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the second quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 677,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEIX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 120,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.42). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $365.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

