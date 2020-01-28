Short Interest in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Increases By 56.8%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:PTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 768,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,202. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $86.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $287,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 142,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $189,000. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

