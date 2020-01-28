Short Interest in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Grows By 28.9%

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 522,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 23,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $228.81 million, a P/E ratio of -85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $373,544.44. Insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.