Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) Increases By 63.6%

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:QBAK remained flat at $$5.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 million, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. Qualstar has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Get Qualstar alerts:

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter. Qualstar had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.52%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Qualstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.