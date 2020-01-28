Short Interest in SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) Decreases By 13.2%

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 355,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAEX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,079. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. SAExploration has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAExploration in the second quarter worth $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SAExploration in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAExploration by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAExploration by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 632,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

