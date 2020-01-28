Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Grows By 101.7%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the December 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.61. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 631.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.89%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

