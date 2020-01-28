Short Interest in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Declines By 14.6%

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of TCO stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. 51,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,729. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $54.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

