Short Interest in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Declines By 14.6%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of TCO stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. 51,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,729. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $54.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit