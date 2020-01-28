Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Increases By 36.4%

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,481,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,450,000 after acquiring an additional 907,657 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 28,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,138. The company has a quick ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

