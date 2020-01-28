Short Interest in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Decreases By 17.9%

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 5,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,760.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,453,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,167,000 after buying an additional 1,018,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,761,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,038.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 577,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 527,127 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $6,513,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,336,000 after buying an additional 392,866 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. 111,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.63. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

