Short Interest in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Increases By 19.6%

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VEC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,960. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

