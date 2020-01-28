Short Interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Rises By 42.3%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,041,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,239,000 after purchasing an additional 209,849 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 775,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,690. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $736.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

